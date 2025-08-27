Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Executive Officer of PNSY Promotion Ceremony

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Aug. 28, 2025) – Cmdr. Zachary Harry, executive officer, is promoted to the rank of Capt. during a ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Aug. 28, 2025. Promotion ceremonies are a time-honored Navy tradition that celebrate individual achievement and the continued legacy of leadership and service in the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 9285234
    VIRIN: 250828-N-VG694-1010
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Readiness
    PNSY
    Navy250
    Promotion

