Executive Officer of PNSY Promotion Ceremony

KITTERY, Maine (Aug. 28, 2025) – Cmdr. Zachary Harry, executive officer, is promoted to the rank of Capt. during a ceremony at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Aug. 28, 2025. Promotion ceremonies are a time-honored Navy tradition that celebrate individual achievement and the continued legacy of leadership and service in the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)