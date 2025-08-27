Super Garuda Shield 2025 mortar training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Reese Heichemer, a gunner with Headquarters and Headquarter Company, 1-24 Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, sights in on an M224A1 60 mm mortar system at a training event during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. Heichemer is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)