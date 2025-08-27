Super Garuda Shield 2025 mortar training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indonesian National Armed Forces service members train on an 81 mm mortar system at a training event during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 28, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)