    KDB MOD Director General Ito Visits CFAS [Image 5 of 5]

    KDB MOD Director General Ito Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kristen Yarber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB) Ministry of Defense (MOD) Director General Kazumi Ito during an introductory office call at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Ito visited Fontaine following appointment to his new position as KDB MOD director general to discuss defense matters concerning the Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Forces in the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 00:00
    Photo ID: 9284856
    VIRIN: 250828-N-KW679-1044
    Resolution: 4409x3602
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    KDB MOD Director General Ito Visits CFAS
    ministry of defense
    mod
    kyushu defense bureau
    kdb
    sasebo
    cfas

