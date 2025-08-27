KDB MOD Director General Ito Visits CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Kyushu Defense Bureau (KDB) Ministry of Defense (MOD) Director General Kazumi Ito during an introductory office call at CFAS Headquarters in Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2025. Ito visited Fontaine following appointment to his new position as KDB MOD director general to discuss defense matters concerning the Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Forces in the local area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kristen Yarber)