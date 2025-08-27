Camp Blaz Firefighters participate in a promotion ceremony

Newly promoted Lieutenant Vincent Olinger, firefighter, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and newly promoted Lieutenant Jason Perez, firefighter, MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo at MCB Camp Blaz, Aug. 29, 2025. The rank of Lieutenant holds many responsibilities including oversight of day-to-day operations, training and mentoring new firefighters, and coordinating with other first responders in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 23:30
|Photo ID:
|9284839
|VIRIN:
|250829-M-SG132-1009
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
