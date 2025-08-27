Camp Blaz Firefighters participate in a promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly promoted Lieutenant Vincent Olinger, firefighter, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and newly promoted Lieutenant Jason Perez, firefighter, MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo at MCB Camp Blaz, Aug. 29, 2025. The rank of Lieutenant holds many responsibilities including oversight of day-to-day operations, training and mentoring new firefighters, and coordinating with other first responders in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)