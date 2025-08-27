Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blaz Firefighters participate in a promotion ceremony

    Camp Blaz Firefighters participate in a promotion ceremony

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Newly promoted Lieutenant Vincent Olinger, firefighter, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, and newly promoted Lieutenant Jason Perez, firefighter, MCB Camp Blaz, pose for a group photo at MCB Camp Blaz, Aug. 29, 2025. The rank of Lieutenant holds many responsibilities including oversight of day-to-day operations, training and mentoring new firefighters, and coordinating with other first responders in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rey Moreno Marilao)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 23:29
    Photo ID: 9284834
    VIRIN: 250829-M-SG132-1014
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GU
    Lieutenant, MCB Camp Blaz, Indo-Pacific, Guam, Firefighters, Promotion

