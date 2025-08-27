U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 563rd Rescue Squadron meet with international partners during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 8, 2025. REFORPAC is PACAF’s largest-ever contingency response exercise, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 20:47
|Photo ID:
|9284665
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-NN081-8122
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|588.26 KB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Air Task Force Leadership Meets with Saipan Senior Leaders [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Grace Brandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.