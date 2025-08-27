11th Air Task Force Leadership Meets with Saipan Senior Leaders

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, 11th Air Task Force commander, meets with local senior leadership in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, July 8, 2025. The 11 ATF arrived in theater to support exercise Resolute Force Pacific, PACAF’s largest-ever contingency response exercise, training military members to maintain readiness and execute missions under stress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
