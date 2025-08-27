Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army medic, assigned to the Tennessee National Guard, speaks with members of a veteran-founded medical training and supply company supporting U.S. military and public safety organizations in Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)