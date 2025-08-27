Tennessee National Guard supports D.C. Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Pvt. Jacob Whitworth, Staff Sgt. Michael Weymouth and Pfc. Jackson Carter, assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard, provide critical site security to civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Aug. 26, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)