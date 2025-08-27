Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patuxent River Search and Rescue train [Image 6 of 11]

    Patuxent River Search and Rescue train

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Patuxent River Search and Rescue perform overwater drills over the Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, August 26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 17:29
    Photo ID: 9284333
    VIRIN: 250826-N-JD579-1900
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patuxent River Search and Rescue train [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Patuxent River Search and Rescue perform overwater drills over the Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, August 26, 2025.
    MH-60S
    Patuxent River
    Seahawk
    Helicopter
    SAR
    Search and Rescue

