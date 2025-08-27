An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter attached to Patuxent River Search and Rescue perform overwater drills over the Patuxent River in Patuxent River, Maryland, August 26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9284329
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-JD579-1810
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.7 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Patuxent River Search and Rescue train [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.