    USS John P Murtha conducts stern gate marriage with Assault Craft Unit 1 [Image 3 of 4]

    USS John P Murtha conducts stern gate marriage with Assault Craft Unit 1

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) conduct cargo transfer training with Landing Craft Utility 1646, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 1, Aug. 25, 2025. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    USS John P. Murtha
    ESG3
    U.S. Navy

