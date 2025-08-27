USS John P Murtha conducts stern gate marriage with Assault Craft Unit 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) carry chains across the stern gate of Landing Craft Utility 1646, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 1, Aug. 25, 2025. John P. Murtha is designed to field an integrated amphibious force that can support operational commands around the globe with both strike and amphibious capabilities. John P. Murtha is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)