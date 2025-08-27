Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Family Assistance Center at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center is now a certified “safe place,” increasing the scope of suicide prevention resources for service members, Aug. 26, 2025. The certification makes the center part of a network of locations committed to providing guidance for those struggling with thoughts of self-harm.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9283863
    VIRIN: 250826-F-ZH301-1208
    Resolution: 6318x4212
    Size: 16.98 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place
    Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place
    Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place

    Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place

    FLNG
    National Guard
    Army
    Florida
    Air
    Florida National Guard

