Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place

STARKE, Fla. — The Family Assistance Center at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center is now a certified “safe place,” increasing the scope of suicide prevention resources for service members, Aug. 26, 2025. The certification makes the center part of a network of locations committed to providing guidance for those struggling with thoughts of self-harm.



Florida National Guard officials said the certification exhibits the devotion to training the staff embodies, securing service members have a place to seek help.



“Today we partnered with Firewatch, a nonprofit dedicated to veteran suicide prevention, to certify the Family Assistance Center as a Safe Place,” said Brian Stewart, Soldier, and Family Readiness Specialist for the Florida National Guard. “With more than half of our staff trained in watch-stander suicide prevention, service members and veterans can come here knowing they will be safe, supported and connected to resources.”



Stewart said the certification is the first of its kind at Camp Blanding.



“This effort shows our dedication to prioritizing dialogue, education and support for the unique challenges our service members face,” Stewart said.



The newly certified Family Assistance Center will serve as a resource center to veterans in crisis, offering information on prevention programs and professional counseling services.



“Having a safe place to work through challenging moments is so important for veterans,” said Army Col. Valerie Petrosky, director of Joint Resilience for the Florida National Guard. “The more people we train to provide that support, the stronger our community becomes.”



Firewatch is committed to building a life-saving network of community members and organizations trained to identify the warning signs of veterans in crisis and to direct those veterans to the help they need.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:36 Story ID: 546811 Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Blanding Family Assistance Center Designated Safe Place, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.