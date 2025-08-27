Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Louisiana Army National Guard commissions 16 new officers [Image 5 of 7]

    Louisiana Army National Guard commissions 16 new officers

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Scott Longstreet 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Jason P. Mahfouz, Louisiana National Guard assistant adjutant general – Army, presents the Adjutant General Award to 2nd Lt. Nicholas Cullop, 61st Troop Command, during an Officer Candidate School graduation at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La., Aug. 23, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:46
    Photo ID: 9283862
    VIRIN: 250823-Z-BH298-1289
    Resolution: 480x600
    Size: 68.61 KB
    Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana Army National Guard commissions 16 new officers [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

