Col. Kevin W. James, 199th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) commander, presents the Erickson Award to 2nd Lt. Hayden Stanley, 527th Engineer Battalion, during an Officer Candidate School graduation at Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La., Aug. 23, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:46
|Location:
|PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
Louisiana Army National Guard commissions 16 new officers
