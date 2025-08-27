Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brookville Lake celebrates 50th anniversary [Image 3 of 4]

    Brookville Lake celebrates 50th anniversary

    BROOKVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Katie Chandler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Crowds gathered at the overlook area at Brookville Lake in Brookville, Indiana, July 25, 2025, for a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lake’s dedication. For more than five decades, through the joint management of USACE and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Brookville Lake has served not only as a flood risk management project but also as a place of solitude and adventure for the surrounding community.

