Brookville Lake celebrates 50th anniversary

Photo By Katie Chandler | Crowds gathered at the overlook area at Brookville Lake in Brookville, Indiana, July 25, 2025, for a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the lake's dedication. For more than five decades, through the joint management of USACE and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Brookville Lake has served not only as a flood risk management project but also as a place of solitude and adventure for the surrounding community.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District’s Brookville Lake marked a major milestone on July 25, 2025, as community members, partners, USACE staff and leaders gathered at the lake’s overlook in Brookville, Indiana, to celebrate its 50th anniversary.



Located in Franklin and Union counties on the East Fork of the Whitewater River, Brookville Lake was completed in 1974 and formally dedicated the following year. Managed by the Louisville District in partnership with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, its primary mission is flood risk management. Over the decades, it has also grown into one of Indiana’s premier outdoor recreation destinations.



Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann, along with other guest speakers, delivered remarks recognizing the lake’s enduring role in flood protection, recreation and environmental stewardship.



“Over the past 50 years, this lake has welcomed generations of boaters, fishermen, campers and nature lovers,” said Col. Mann. “It has withstood storms, served during droughts, and quietly protected the region from devastating floods. In fact, since its construction, Brookville Lake has prevented more than $100 million in flood damages and has helped protect the community of Brookville and communities downstream. It reminds us that the work we do at the Corps isn’t just about concrete and steel—it’s about people, safety, resilience, and legacy.”



Key partners included the Franklin County Community Foundation, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, IDNR and others.



In addition to the official ceremony, the three-day event featured a dinner for displaced residents, a 70’s-themed parade and other small events hosted by local organizations.



Brookville Lake Park Ranger Stephanie Ison, whose roots dig deep into the history of the lake, expressed extreme pride knowing she was apart of such a monumental event.



“May future generations always remember the sacrifices that were made for the building of Brookville Lake while acknowledging the main mission and purpose of the lake which is to protect lives and property downstream,” Ison said. “This is the third largest lake in Indiana. With over 17,000 acres of land and water, there is a spot that might become a favorite place at Brookville Lake, so go find it. It’s hard to pick just one favorite spot for me. Adventure awaits.”