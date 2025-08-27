Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 [Image 12 of 12]

    Saber Junction 25

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leola George 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Strykers from 2nd Cavalry Regiment engage in live fire range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 26, 2025.

    7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Leola George)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9283334
    VIRIN: 250826-A-FU333-1065
    Resolution: 3835x1902
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Leola George, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

