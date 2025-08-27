Saber Junction 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 1st Sgt. assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment speaks with Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Bull Company live fire range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 23, 2025.



7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Leola George)