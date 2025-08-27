A 1st Sgt. assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment speaks with Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center during Bull Company live fire range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 23, 2025.
7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Leola George)
|08.26.2025
|08.28.2025 11:09
|9283328
|250826-A-FU333-1043
|8192x5464
|2.03 MB
|GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
|4
|1
This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Leola George, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.