Saber Junction 25 - Live Fire in GTA

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, move to extract during a live fire range under the direction of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center as part of Saber Junction 25 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)