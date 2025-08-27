Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 - Live Fire in GTA

    Saber Junction 25 - Live Fire in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, move to extract during a live fire range under the direction of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center as part of Saber Junction 25 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9283315
    VIRIN: 250827-A-XV403-1225
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
