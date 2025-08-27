Harbor Security Training on the York River

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (August 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conduct a variety of security exercises utilizing blank firing simulation rounds on the York River. Regular security exercises with the installation’s HPU ensures the ability to respond swiftly and capably when needed to ensure the safety of installation personnel and assets. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).