    Harbor Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 7]

    Harbor Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (August 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Harbor Patrol Unit (HPU) onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conduct a variety of security exercises utilizing blank firing simulation rounds on the York River. Regular security exercises with the installation’s HPU ensures the ability to respond swiftly and capably when needed to ensure the safety of installation personnel and assets. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 10:10
    Photo ID: 9282943
    VIRIN: 250826-N-TG517-8946
    Resolution: 2774x1849
    Size: 896.37 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Harbor Security Training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harbor Patrol Unit
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    York River
    Harbor Security Training

