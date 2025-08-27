Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise

    GEORGIA IPBC AT SLFC, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jhordanni Holloway and Pvt.Charles Cavazos, combat engineers assigned to 630th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, participate in a live fire exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield at Georgia Story Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug. 20, 2025.
    Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 04:58
    Photo ID: 9282497
    VIRIN: 250820-A-BB082-1702
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: GEORGIA IPBC AT SLFC, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Roman Adona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download