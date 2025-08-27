Ulchi Freedom Shield 25: Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Charles Cavazos, a combat engineer assigned to 630th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, throws a grappling hook during a live fire exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield at Georgia Story Live Fire Complex, South Korea on Aug. 20, 2025.

Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona)