    Marshall Center hosts Western Balkans Forum [Image 2 of 2]

    Marshall Center hosts Western Balkans Forum

    GERMANY

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edward French 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    Marshall Center Director Barre Seguin speaks to participants at the Western Balkans Forum opening day Aug. 26. The forum explores the region’s role in European-led deterrence and defense, bringing together defense and security professionals from Southeast Europe to provide insights, foster meaningful engagement, and enrich the dialogue on critical regional issues.

    Europe
    deterrence
    Marshall Center
    Western Balkans
    security
    defense

