    SGS Senior Leaders Pin Airborne Wings [Image 2 of 7]

    SGS Senior Leaders Pin Airborne Wings

    INDONESIA

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Indonesian National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Mohammad Fadjar, commander of the Indonesian Army Strategic Reserve Command, shakes hands with U.S. Army Cpl. Tiffany Mitchell, a linguist with 502nd Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, during a wing exchange ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025. Paratroopers presented each other with airborne wings, symbolizing mutual respect and reinforcing a shared commitment to regional security cooperation. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

