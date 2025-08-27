SGS Senior Leaders Pin Airborne Wings

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force present airborne wings during a wing exchange ceremony for Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025. Paratroopers presented each other with airborne wings, symbolizing mutual respect and reinforcing a shared commitment to regional security cooperation. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson) (This photo has been altered for personal security purposes by blurring identification)