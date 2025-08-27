Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250815-N-CV021-1010

SEMBAWANG, Singapore (Aug. 15, 2025) - Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) lower a pilot’s ladder during a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore, Aug. 15. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)