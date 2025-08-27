Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE

    06.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250815-N-CV021-1017
    SEMBAWANG, Singapore (Aug. 15, 2025) - Quartermaster 3rd Class Emilio Pagan, from Tampa, Florida, stands watch on the bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore, Aug. 15. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a sea and anchor detail in Sembawang, Singapore
    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

