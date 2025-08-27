Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Camp Asaka, Japan – Medical teams from the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Defence Force worked side by side during a Trilateral CASEVAC Training event on Aug. 21, 2025.

The training scenario tested how quickly and effectively partner forces could respond to simulated battlefield injuries. From stabilizing patients on the ground to coordinating evacuation and transport, every step required clear communication and trust across nations.

As part of the 9th Yama Sakura 89 Life Support Coordination, the event highlighted more than just casualty evacuation procedures. It underscored the shared commitment to medical readiness and joint logistics support, ensuring that no matter the challenge, allies are prepared to save lives together.