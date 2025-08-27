Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. [Image 6 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.

    JAPAN

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Camp Asaka, Japan – Medical teams from the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Defence Force worked side by side during a Trilateral CASEVAC Training event on Aug. 21, 2025.
    The training scenario tested how quickly and effectively partner forces could respond to simulated battlefield injuries. From stabilizing patients on the ground to coordinating evacuation and transport, every step required clear communication and trust across nations.
    As part of the 9th Yama Sakura 89 Life Support Coordination, the event highlighted more than just casualty evacuation procedures. It underscored the shared commitment to medical readiness and joint logistics support, ensuring that no matter the challenge, allies are prepared to save lives together.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9282247
    VIRIN: 250821-A-FN691-6043
    Resolution: 5974x4480
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.
    Medical personnel provide care during the Trilateral CASEVAC Training at Camp Asaka, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    YamaSakura89
    Yama Sakura 89
    #YS89

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download