Brigadier General Jeffrey LaPierre visited APS-4

Colonel Jason P. Book, Commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, together with Lieutenant Colonel Rosilyn C. Woodard, Commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, hosted a key leader engagement for Brigadier General Jeffrey LaPierre, Wartime G3, Eighth Army, at Army Prepositioned Stock-4 on Camp Carroll, South Korea, Aug. 27.