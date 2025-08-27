Brigadier General Jeffrey LaPierre visited APS-4

Colonel Jason P. Book, Commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, together with Lieutenant Colonel Rosilyn C. Woodard, Commander, Army Field Support Battalion – Northeast Asia, hosted a key leader engagement for Brigadier General Jeffrey LaPierre, Wartime G3, Eighth Army, at Army Prepositioned Stock-4 on Camp Carroll, South Korea, Aug. 27.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 23:58
|Photo ID:
|9282152
|VIRIN:
|250827-A-A4479-1001
|Resolution:
|1970x2524
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
