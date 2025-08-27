Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 40 of 58]

    25th ID NCO Induction Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division, Artillery Battalion, hold a induction ceremony into the Corps of Noncommissioned Officers on Schofield Barracks, August 25, 2025. The NCO Induction Ceremony welcomes the new leaders into the Corps and instills in them the responsibility of taking care of Soldiers.

    NCO Induction Ceremony
    25th ID
    25th ID DIVARTY

