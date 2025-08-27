Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division, Artillery Battalion, hold a induction ceremony into the Corps of Noncommissioned Officers on Schofield Barracks, August 25, 2025. The NCO Induction Ceremony welcomes the new leaders into the Corps and instills in them the responsibility of taking care of Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 22:50
|Photo ID:
|9282122
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-YX608-2013
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th ID NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 58 of 58], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.