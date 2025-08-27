SV25 Field Training Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pvt. Jacob Ramsey, an infantryman with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, takes up a defensive position during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 26, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)