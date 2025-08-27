Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SV25 Field Training Exercise [Image 31 of 35]

    SV25 Field Training Exercise

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Cpl. Andrew Parlatl and Cpl. Angel Garcia, infantrymen with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, ready an M249 squad automatic weapon during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25, in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 26, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richelle Cruickshank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 19:02
    Photo ID: 9281840
    VIRIN: 250826-Z-MY337-1135
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV25 Field Training Exercise [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Richelle Cruickshank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    field training exercise
    FTX
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

