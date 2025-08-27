JBER welcomes next generation of NCOs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, stand in formation as they assume the duties of noncommissioned officers Aug. 25, 2025. JBER welcomed more than 300 Airmen to the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)