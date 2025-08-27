Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER welcomes next generation of NCOs

    JBER welcomes next generation of NCOs

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson honor guard present the colors at the 2025 Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 25. The installation welcomed more than 300 Airmen to the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)

    Induction
    JBER
    ceremony
    NCO
    U.S. Air Force
    Alaska

