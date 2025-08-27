JBER welcomes next generation of NCOs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson honor guard present the colors at the 2025 Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 25. The installation welcomed more than 300 Airmen to the NCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)