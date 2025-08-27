Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits Naval Special Warfare Command

    SECNAV Visits Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paolo Peredo 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    250826-N-TE278-1175 Coronado, Calif. – Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan walks aboard a combatant craft medium during a visit to Naval Special Warfare Command. NSW provides maritime Special Operations Forces capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (Photo by U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)

    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    USN
    SECNAV
    U.S. Navy

