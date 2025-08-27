250826-N-TE278-1175 Coronado, Calif. – Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan walks aboard a combatant craft medium during a visit to Naval Special Warfare Command. NSW provides maritime Special Operations Forces capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (Photo by U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9281317
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-TE278-1175
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Special Warfare Command [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Paolo Peredo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.