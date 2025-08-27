SECNAV Visits Naval Special Warfare Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250826-N-TE278-1287 Coronado, Calif. – Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan pilots a combatant craft medium during a visit to Naval Special Warfare Command. NSW provides maritime Special Operations Forces capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas. (Photo by U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)