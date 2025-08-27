Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport’s summer STEM program is a steppingstone to careers [Image 2 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport’s summer STEM program is a steppingstone to careers

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Mike DeSousa (right), program manager of K-12 Outreach at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, watches Stephanie Williams (center) of Cohasset High School, Massachusetts, drive her team’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV), as teammates Kyle Bell (from left) of Washington International School in Washington, D.C., and Rhode Island students AraOluwa Adetunji of East Greenwich High School, and Gabriella “Gabby” DiCecco of South Kingstown High School, look on, during a competition held on July 23, 2025. The competition was part of the Undersea Technology Apprentice Program, which welcomed 50 high school students to explore building, programming and operating ROVs over two three-week sessions held in July in August.

    STEM
    NUWC Division Newport
    Undersea Technology Apprentice Program
