NUWC Division Newport’s summer STEM program is a steppingstone to careers

Mike DeSousa (right), program manager of K-12 Outreach at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, watches Stephanie Williams (center) of Cohasset High School, Massachusetts, drive her team’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV), as teammates Kyle Bell (from left) of Washington International School in Washington, D.C., and Rhode Island students AraOluwa Adetunji of East Greenwich High School, and Gabriella “Gabby” DiCecco of South Kingstown High School, look on, during a competition held on July 23, 2025. The competition was part of the Undersea Technology Apprentice Program, which welcomed 50 high school students to explore building, programming and operating ROVs over two three-week sessions held in July in August.