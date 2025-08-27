NUWC Division Newport’s summer STEM program is a steppingstone to careers

Mirolla Saleb (center) of Bishop Stang High School in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, drives her team’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV) in a test pool as teammates Alexander Tungkasiri (from left) of The Pennington School in New Jersey, and Rhode Island students, Joseph Vitolo of East Providence High School, Cole Shotwell of North Kingstown High School, and Avi Tripurneni of East Greenwich High School, look on. The ROV competition, held on Aug. 13, 2025, was part of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Technology Apprentice Program, which welcomed 50 high school students to explore building, programming and operating ROVs over two three-week sessions held in July in August.
