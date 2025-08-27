Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCNG Commanding General Meets with Soldiers Supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 7 of 12]

    DCNG Commanding General Meets with Soldiers Supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland Blanchard III, center right, commanding general, District of Columbia National Guard, meets with Guardsmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force positioned across Washington, D.C. Aug. 24, 2025. About 2,000 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    VIRIN: 250824-Z-DH163-1129
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCNG Commanding General Meets with Soldiers Supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DCsafe
    Safe and Beautiful

